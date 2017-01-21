Someone wrote 'Trump' in skywriting above the Sydney women's march

A group of Trump supporters commissioned a sky-writer to pen the word “Trump” in the sky above Sydney during a women’s march.

It's going to be a long 4 years... #trump written in the sky over sydney pic.twitter.com/JdmG2IxFsx — Damien Suplina (@DamienSuplina) January 21, 2017

The unusual move came as Australia was the first to kick off women’s marches across the world today in protest at a Trump presidency and to raise awareness of women’s issues.

(@tudorgrrrl/Twitter)

The 5,000 attendees looked on as the 45th president’s name was scrawled across the sky around noon.

Rob Vance, who flew the plane which penned the message, told the Sydney Morning Herald the people who commissioned the message “were Trump supporters”.

He also revealed that the message cost a whopping $3,990AU, approximately £2435.

It didn’t seem to dampen spirits on the march though, with many posting pictures ridiculing the writing.

Just when you think people are coming together.