Someone took the fur off a Tickle Me Elmo and it's the stuff of nightmares
If you know Elmo as that cute cuddly red thing from Sesame Street, prepare to have those precious memories shattered – because this is what a toy of the character looks like with no fur.
Ever wondered what #ticklemeElmo looks like without fur ? #tinkering #takeapart @SciTechMuseum #summercamp #mymuseum2017 pic.twitter.com/w6sPwQfnJh— #ScienceMobile (@ScienceMobileEN) April 12, 2017
The Science Mobile Twitter account shared a video of a hairless Tickle Me Elmo being played with, much to the distress of users.
@ScienceMobileEN @SciTechMuseum What did you do to Elmo!? pic.twitter.com/cPKXcanQOn— No Bull Intentions (@NoBullIntention) April 12, 2017
@ScienceMobileEN @SciTechMuseum The problem is I can't UNSEE this. Thanks science. Ugh. 😣— Faby Smith (@fabulush76) April 13, 2017
@ScienceMobileEN @winkothedarling Thanks for the nightmare fuel.— Smartassicus Totalus (@Cynicalreality) April 13, 2017
The Canada Science and Technology Museum jumped in to justify the barbaric actions by explaining: “It’s all in the name of science!”
It’s not clear what the purpose was exactly, but from the hashtags in the caption, it seems like it may have just been a little experiment in taking technology apart and tinkering with it.
