Someone took the fur off a Tickle Me Elmo and it's the stuff of nightmares

If you know Elmo as that cute cuddly red thing from Sesame Street, prepare to have those precious memories shattered – because this is what a toy of the character looks like with no fur.

The Science Mobile Twitter account shared a video of a hairless Tickle Me Elmo being played with, much to the distress of users.

@ScienceMobileEN @SciTechMuseum The problem is I can't UNSEE this. Thanks science. Ugh. 😣 — Faby Smith (@fabulush76) April 13, 2017

The Canada Science and Technology Museum jumped in to justify the barbaric actions by explaining: “It’s all in the name of science!”

It’s not clear what the purpose was exactly, but from the hashtags in the caption, it seems like it may have just been a little experiment in taking technology apart and tinkering with it.