Someone recreated The Lion King opening with just 'sound effects' and it is still incredible
Everyone who has seen The Lion King will fondly remember the big booming opening with Elton John's Circle of Life providing the soundtrack.
Pure nostalgia from one of Disney's best films.
Now, however, someone has stripped out the original score and added just the 'sound effects'.
Uploaded to VidMe with the caption reads: "Listen to that Serengeti soundscape without the drama."
The result is stunning.
It's like watching an animated Planet Earth. All it's missing is a David Attenborough narration.
Amazing.
