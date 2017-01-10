Someone ordered a Lego-themed wedding cake and it is spectacular
We don't know who and we don't know why...
But what we do know is that someone ordered a Lego cake for their wedding and it looks amazing!
There is a Lego-crazed couple out there somewhere who have a shared passion stronger than most people's love for their children.
This couple had the most magical cake at their wedding, a Lego themed masterpiece complete with a crane and loads of little Lego people.
Lego Wedding Cake
Touché!
We hope you had an incredible day!
