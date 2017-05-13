Someone mooned on the Eurovision and here's what people are saying
13/05/2017 - 22:44:31Back to Discover Home
Eurovision, the show where dancing gorillas, horses on ladders and yodelling are acceptable but mooning isn't.
Yup, you quessed it - an Australian fan jumped on stage and mooned the crowd during one of the show's interval acts.
As you can imagine, social media was set a light:
ATTENTION: Arse-bearer at the #Eurovision! pic.twitter.com/DHAzo7ZUls— Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 13, 2017
#EUROVISION is a sensible ordeal pic.twitter.com/vOq3Gi9c7i— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 13, 2017
So this just happened at the #Eurovision ..— Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) May 13, 2017
Who invited the Australians?
Not the first Bum note of the night! pic.twitter.com/MNXRZtUIQT
Cheeky #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/wLYDsJ7q13— Niamh Hassell (@niamhhassell) May 13, 2017
Graham Norton: "You may have witnessed a naked bottom accidentally" #Eurovision— Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) May 13, 2017
@caitlinmoran #EUROVISION ahahahah pic.twitter.com/E64CtcHiDk— Lia Ferreira (@liaferreira) May 13, 2017
AN ARSE! AN ARSE ON THE STAGE! YES!— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 13, 2017
So that's why we invite Australia! #Arse #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/8SuSxEV40y— Gnom Icide (@GnomdePlume) May 13, 2017
Australia, we only invited you to this party to be polite and this is how you repay us? With your bare bottom??? #eurovision— Alan (@alan_maguire) May 13, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here