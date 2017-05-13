Someone mooned on the Eurovision and here's what people are saying

Eurovision, the show where dancing gorillas, horses on ladders and yodelling are acceptable but mooning isn't.

Yup, you quessed it - an Australian fan jumped on stage and mooned the crowd during one of the show's interval acts.

As you can imagine, social media was set a light:

So this just happened at the #Eurovision ..

Who invited the Australians?

Not the first Bum note of the night! pic.twitter.com/MNXRZtUIQT — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) May 13, 2017

Graham Norton: "You may have witnessed a naked bottom accidentally" #Eurovision — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) May 13, 2017

AN ARSE! AN ARSE ON THE STAGE! YES! — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 13, 2017