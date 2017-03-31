Someone made a robot which prints out Donald Trump's tweets and automatically burns them

Voicing your displeasure for something a politician has said or done is all well and good – but when the flames come out you know its serious.

That being the case, we can assume the creator of Twitter account Burned Your Tweet doesn’t like Donald Trump very much – as they’ve created a robot which prints out the US President’s tweets onto paper and burns them. Take a look.

Wow. Whether you can’t stand the Donald or you’re all about the Trump, you’ve got to appreciate that’s some damn fine engineering to get that robot working.

The machine prints out the tweets onto a small piece of paper before automated scissors slice it off and a grabber takes it. Once in its jaws, the claw spins on an axis towards the poor tweet’s doom – a blast from a lighter before being left to char with its deceased siblings in an ash tray.

Clever stuff eh (Andrew Harnik/AP)

It’s been doing it to a lot of Trump’s tweets too, such as this recent one about a witch hunt against himself – which seems oddly fitting.

Oh the irony, it’s like the 16th century all over again.

The account says it is “giving Trump’s tweets the attention they deserve”, but not all of its tweets have lived up to the accounts name – such as this one, which was lacking something.

No flame.

Fortunately for its 25,000 followers though, Burned Your Tweet still lived up to its name – cue take two.

The account has had a warm reception from many.

One user noted the machine was quite a scientific feat as well.

Not everyone has been positive though. For example, on the same post one user said the account was against the freedom of speech.

So far the owner of the account has not yet revealed themselves. Whether it is a publicity stunt, an unhappy American citizen or an out of control robot, it doesn’t look to be running out of fuel anytime soon.