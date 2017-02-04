Someone is selling lettuce on Gumtree after the UK is hit by a #lettucecrisis

A man has used the lettuce crisis to his advantage, selling a box of the vegetables on Gumtree.

The savvy seller from Acocks Green, West Midlands, has offered a dozen iceberg lettuces for a hefty £50, encouraging customers to “beat the Supermarket rationing” with the deal.

(Gumtree.com/Screenshot)

A dozen iceberg lettuces would cost £9.48 in Tesco, £8.40 in Sainsbury’s and £9 in Asda, meaning the Gumtree user will be making a pretty nice profit on his crate.

The ad read: “A box of a dozen Iceberg lettuce, freshly picked this morning. There are a national shortage of these beauties so the price is a little higher due to supply and demand.”

My local Tesco also affected by the lettuce and salad rationing. Not much there to ration though! pic.twitter.com/NX0Mo99Fts — Rob Gregory (@RobGregOnRetail) February 2, 2017

The UK was struck by the crisis after adverse weather conditions hit lettuce farmers in Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey, forcing supermarkets to ration what stock they had left.