Someone has turned 2016 into a horror film trailer and it looks pretty scary

If you thought 2016 was a nightmare and can’t wait for it to end, then you’ll probably relate to this new film trailer.

Created by Friend Dog Studios, the video, titled 2016: The Movie (Trailer), shows a young carefree couple kissing and celebrating the New Year with their friends.

But the smiles and the laughter vanish when events take a darker turn and things start spiralling out of control.

From the tragic death of Harambe to exploding mobile phones and a long list of celebrity deaths – all the 2016 moments that terrified you have been squeezed into the two minute and 16-second trailer. And who’s behind it all? A shadowy, hooded figure of 2016.

And just when you think Auld Lang Syne never sounded more creepy, the trailer ends with the ominous line: “We’re just getting started.”

Watch it… if you dare.