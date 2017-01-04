Someone has opened a Donald Trump-themed fish restaurant in Iraqi Kurdistan
04/01/2017 - 06:50:42Back to Discover Home
A fish restaurant inspired by US President-elect Donald Trump has opened in Iraqi Kurdisatan.
Well – he did say he would create jobs.
It's official! New restaurant in #Duhok @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/q9hPFSFT1C— Duhok Post (@Duhokpost) December 5, 2016
Trump Fish was opened by Nadyar Zawiti, who told CNN he had heard Trump say he was a supporter of Kurdish forces and wanted the US to help them fight Islamic State.
Zawiti said he named the restaurant after Trump because he admired him and hoped he will follow through on his promise to help the Kurdish forces.
“What I admire about Trump’s personality is that he’s decisive, he’s tough, and hopefully with that toughness he’ll finish ISIS off,” said Zawiti.
Zawiti said he hopes to open one of his restaurants - which serves up maskouf, an Iraqi dish made from carp – by the White House in the US capital one day, if Trump would allow him to do so.
Another reason for Trump supporters to visit Kurdistan: Trump fish. pic.twitter.com/SDhv9diqOT— Namo Abdulla (@namo_abdulla) December 5, 2016
Join the conversation - comment here