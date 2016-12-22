Someone has made the world's smallest snowman and he is all kinds of cute

You may not be able to see much of him with your naked eye, but the world’s smallest snowman exists, and he is less than three microns tall.

For comparison, a typical human hair is approximately 50 microns in diameter.

Todd Simpson, who works at Western Nanofab – a support facility at the Faculty of Science at Western University in Canada, first created the tiny snowman 11 years ago while working on a nanofabrication project that involved silica spheres.

Simpson said: “I was imaging a sample [of silica spheres] and discovered one of these stacks of three spheres, and using the annotation feature of the microscope software, gave him a face and arms and named him the world’s smallest snowman.

“As it was our last day before Christmas, the micrograph of the snowman became our official Christmas card.”

This year, Simpson went back to the silica samples from 2005 and perfected the snowman by growing him a nose and arms – using a new instrument called the Focused Ion Beam.

He said: “Not counting the time to position the snowman, it took three seconds to mill the face, two seconds to deposit the nose and 10 seconds to deposit each arm.”

OK technically, he isn’t a snowman as he isn’t made of snow – but are you really going to tell his cute face that?