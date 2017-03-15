Someone has done a mash-up of the two Galway Girl songs and it's decent

Since releasing his latest album as singles, Ed Sheeran's music is all you hear these days so it makes a refreshing change to listen to this Ed Sheeran/Steve Earle/Mundy mash-up of Galway Girl.

Musician John Gaughan took the red-head's Galway Girl single and recrafted it to include the lyrics and melody of the classic Galway Girl song that we all know and love.

It is a surprisingly good listen.

John, who works at An Pucan, a staple social stop-in in the heart of Galway, is likely to get more than a few Galway girls droppng in to see him over the next few days and weeks!