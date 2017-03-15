Someone has done a mash-up of the two Galway Girl songs and it's decent

Back to Discover Home

Since releasing his latest album as singles, Ed Sheeran's music is all you hear these days so it makes a refreshing change to listen to this Ed Sheeran/Steve Earle/Mundy mash-up of Galway Girl.

Musician John Gaughan took the red-head's Galway Girl single and recrafted it to include the lyrics and melody of the classic Galway Girl song that we all know and love.

It is a surprisingly good listen.

John, who works at An Pucan, a staple social stop-in in the heart of Galway, is likely to get more than a few Galway girls droppng in to see him over the next few days and weeks!
KEYWORDS: galway girl, ed sheeran, music, john gaughan

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover