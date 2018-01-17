Someone has actually re-edited The Last Jedi to remove all the women

A Star Wars fan has taken the time to make the ’Defeminized Fanedit’ of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writes Michelle McGlynn.

Yes. Someone has created the self-proclaimed ’Chauvinist Cut’ of the latest Star Wars film which edits out most of the female characters.

The resulting film is 46 minutes long with the creator warning that "hardly any scenes got away without cuts" in the description which was uploaded to Reddit.

The heavily-edited film was uploaded to The Pirate Bay this week.

"It has issues. But it had to be done," the creator writes in the description.

"Obviously it’s far from perfect. The source is not even on DVD-level. Some of the technical edits were slacked because why not, it’s a CAM source (e.g. some masks and Snoke disappearing). Sometimes there’s an extreme zoom despite the mediocre quality.

"There are plotholes and continuity errors and some cuts are not as smooth as they should be, especially audio transition-wise."

Despite its admitted flaws the creator believes that his edit will allow people to watch The Last Jedi "without feeling nauseaus about most of the terrible big and small decisions they made in this film.

"Also, at least the intro sequence is now very watchable and actually much cooler without all of Leia’s nitpicking."

Among the changes listed in the film are:

Cut out most shots showing female fighters/pilots and female officers commanding people around/having ideas.

"General Leia’s" is censored from the intro "General Leia’s resistance fighters". It’s just "resistance fighters" now.

When there’s a scene where a woman is cut in making some important statement that can be substituted by another statement by a guy, then she gets cut out. Works pretty well actually.

Film critic Priscilla Page tweeted a link to an article on the ’Chauvinist Cut’ which led to the director and cast mocking the edit.

Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/f0bKJ9NeUe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

I actually do believe it’s gotta be a brilliant troll. It’s just too perfect. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

Agreed. But let me add

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣- mh https://t.co/H3jacep5sU — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2018

Great points. Hope it’s okay to make a final point...

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/YnXFrjW47r — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) January 16, 2018

This YouTuber is a fan of a version which takes all of the "feministic" stuff out.

Mostly though, people are just not here for it. At all.

We may have reached peak-pathetic when there is actually a *The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit (aka The Chauvinist Cut)* floating around the web. #StarWars #StarWarsTheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/WpobYqZlnd — William Andrade (@SirDarthUno) January 14, 2018

Lol The De-Feminized Fanedit of Star Wars: The Last Jedi sounds stupid af (I'm still going to try and find it and watch it tho) — Jackson Wymer (@JacksoonBassoon) January 17, 2018