Someone has actually re-edited The Last Jedi to remove all the women

Back to Discover Home

A Star Wars fan has taken the time to make the ’Defeminized Fanedit’ of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, writes Michelle McGlynn.

Yes. Someone has created the self-proclaimed ’Chauvinist Cut’ of the latest Star Wars film which edits out most of the female characters.

The resulting film is 46 minutes long with the creator warning that "hardly any scenes got away without cuts" in the description which was uploaded to Reddit.

The heavily-edited film was uploaded to The Pirate Bay this week. 

"It has issues. But it had to be done," the creator writes in the description.

"Obviously it’s far from perfect. The source is not even on DVD-level. Some of the technical edits were slacked because why not, it’s a CAM source (e.g. some masks and Snoke disappearing). Sometimes there’s an extreme zoom despite the mediocre quality.

"There are plotholes and continuity errors and some cuts are not as smooth as they should be, especially audio transition-wise."

Despite its admitted flaws the creator believes that his edit will allow people to watch The Last Jedi "without feeling nauseaus about most of the terrible big and small decisions they made in this film.

"Also, at least the intro sequence is now very watchable and actually much cooler without all of Leia’s nitpicking."

Among the changes listed in the film are:

            • Cut out most shots showing female fighters/pilots and female officers commanding people around/having ideas.
            • "General Leia’s" is censored from the intro "General Leia’s resistance fighters". It’s just "resistance fighters" now.
          • When there’s a scene where a woman is cut in making some important statement that can be substituted by another statement by a guy, then she gets cut out. Works pretty well actually.

Film critic Priscilla Page tweeted a link to an article on the ’Chauvinist Cut’ which led to the director and cast mocking the edit.

This YouTuber is a fan of a version which takes all of the "feministic" stuff out.

Mostly though, people are just not here for it. At all.
KEYWORDS: Star Wars, The Last Jedi

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover