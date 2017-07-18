Someone got McGregor’s suit as a tattoo

It’s been an explosive few weeks in the world of Conor McGregor as he takes part in the press conference tour for his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Well, when isn’t it an explosive week for McGregor.

In round one of the tour, the UFC champion outdid himself with this custom made pinstripe suit.

If you missed it, look closely.

Yup, McGregor was wearing what may have looked like a pinstripe suit but it was really a suit repeating the words 'F**K YOU'.

One superfan was so impressed with the suit that he tattooed the statement on his arm - as you do.

Conor McGregor wore army pants and flip flops so we went out and bought army pants and flip flops.