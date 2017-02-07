Someone apparently sneaked some fake CDs into a music shop and they're just brilliant

Perusing the CD aisles in a music shop is still a simple pleasure for many.

But just try and imagine how confused those unassuming customers would be when they stumble across a reimagined version of the Beastie Boys’ Greatest Hits where every song is about Shrek, or a compilation of Frank Sinatra making train noises.

Yes, because according to Reddit user and prolific prankster obviousplant, he sneaked some fake CDs into a music store for LOLs.

And boy, they are a thing of wonder.

Have a flick through and join us in wishing they were real…

I snuck some fake music albums into a local music store



Finally, some fake news we can actually get on board with.