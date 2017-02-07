Someone apparently sneaked some fake CDs into a music shop and they're just brilliant
Perusing the CD aisles in a music shop is still a simple pleasure for many.
But just try and imagine how confused those unassuming customers would be when they stumble across a reimagined version of the Beastie Boys’ Greatest Hits where every song is about Shrek, or a compilation of Frank Sinatra making train noises.
Yes, because according to Reddit user and prolific prankster obviousplant, he sneaked some fake CDs into a music store for LOLs.
And boy, they are a thing of wonder.
Have a flick through and join us in wishing they were real…
I snuck some fake music albums into a local music store
Finally, some fake news we can actually get on board with.
