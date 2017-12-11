Some people in New York just committed a major faux-pas involving dog poo

People in New York must have broken some sort of unwritten social code when they refused to warn a woman she was about to step in dog poo. And then cheered as her foot slid across it.

The cringe-inducing but admittedly kind of funny video was taken by an ESPN reporter outside of a Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York.

While waiting in line to enter the store, the group seemingly needed some entertainment, and when a dog pooped in front of them (and the owner didn’t pick it up?!) they definitely got it.

So a dog just pooped in front of the Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York. (Insert your own joke here.) Now the highlight for everyone in line is seeing who will step in it. Welcome to 2017 in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/lhCovjX3XK — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2017

Hopefully you weren’t expecting anything classy from that.

The video has proved pretty popular, and people have been lining up to send burns in the way of the spectators.

Most ironic thing is those kids are waiting in line to put the same thing on their feet 💩 — Jason Howard (@jasonhoward247) December 10, 2017

As well as just making poop jokes.

Poop up shop 😂 — Den (@d_sul87) December 10, 2017

Big Bowel Brandhttps://t.co/miVA1LtQkX — Justin Rowan 🇨🇦 (@Cavsanada) December 10, 2017

Nobody comes out well from this.