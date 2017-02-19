Some people are troubled by Trump's reference to 'The Southern White House'

It’s clear that Donald Trump enjoys spending time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida – so much so that he’s dubbed it “The Southern White House”.

Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017

However, not everyone is so pleased by his new nickname for the resort. In fact, some are quick to point out that the name has a somewhat troubling background.

This is what comes up when you Google "The Southern White House". pic.twitter.com/qsYDFMSdPC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 18, 2017

Yes, it seems as though there are strong historical connotations of the confederacy with “The Southern White House” – so much so that people just aren’t sure Trump thought the whole thing through.

@kylegriffin1 A POTUS with knowledge of US history would have known that the term "Southern White House" has connections to the Confederacy — Mary Wooten (@mfwooten1) February 18, 2017

Hope Hicks describing Mar-A-Lago as "The Southern White House" makes the hairs on the back of my confederacy stand up. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 18, 2017

Others are less concerned by this thorny issue and more preoccupied by the fact that Trump has spent so much time at Mar-a-Lago – he spent three of the first four weekends in office there.

He is calling it the Southern White house so you don't notice how many weekends he takes off. — Mary B. Mtv (@jimandmary96) February 18, 2017

3 straight weekend trips to "The Southern White House". That's like getting a new job and immediately requesting time off. — Cooper J (@nomopain2318) February 18, 2017

We think we might just stick to talking about the one and only White House for now – it seems a whole lot less troublesome.