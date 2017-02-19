Some people are troubled by Trump's reference to 'The Southern White House'

It’s clear that Donald Trump enjoys spending time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida – so much so that he’s dubbed it “The Southern White House”.

However, not everyone is so pleased by his new nickname for the resort. In fact, some are quick to point out that the name has a somewhat troubling background.

Yes, it seems as though there are strong historical connotations of the confederacy with “The Southern White House” – so much so that people just aren’t sure Trump thought the whole thing through.

Others are less concerned by this thorny issue and more preoccupied by the fact that Trump has spent so much time at Mar-a-Lago – he spent three of the first four weekends in office there.

We think we might just stick to talking about the one and only White House for now – it seems a whole lot less troublesome.
