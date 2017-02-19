Some people are troubled by Trump's reference to 'The Southern White House'
It’s clear that Donald Trump enjoys spending time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida – so much so that he’s dubbed it “The Southern White House”.
Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017
However, not everyone is so pleased by his new nickname for the resort. In fact, some are quick to point out that the name has a somewhat troubling background.
This is what comes up when you Google "The Southern White House". pic.twitter.com/qsYDFMSdPC— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 18, 2017
Yes, it seems as though there are strong historical connotations of the confederacy with “The Southern White House” – so much so that people just aren’t sure Trump thought the whole thing through.
@kylegriffin1 A POTUS with knowledge of US history would have known that the term "Southern White House" has connections to the Confederacy— Mary Wooten (@mfwooten1) February 18, 2017
@kylegriffin1 pic.twitter.com/BjfexLi4wF— #SoCalledPresident (@paleblueeyes24) February 18, 2017
Hope Hicks describing Mar-A-Lago as "The Southern White House" makes the hairs on the back of my confederacy stand up.— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 18, 2017
Others are less concerned by this thorny issue and more preoccupied by the fact that Trump has spent so much time at Mar-a-Lago – he spent three of the first four weekends in office there.
He is calling it the Southern White house so you don't notice how many weekends he takes off.— Mary B. Mtv (@jimandmary96) February 18, 2017
3 straight weekend trips to "The Southern White House". That's like getting a new job and immediately requesting time off.— Cooper J (@nomopain2318) February 18, 2017
We think we might just stick to talking about the one and only White House for now – it seems a whole lot less troublesome.
