Some mothers aren’t happy about the John Lewis Christmas ad

The early anticipated John Lewis Christmas ad has finally arrived and this year they’ve introduced Moz the Monster.

A giant creature who lives underneath the bed of a young boy named, Joe.

The ad tells the adorable story of Joe and Moz’s friendship.

Since it was released it has received an abundance of ‘meh’ reviews for not pulling on the heartstrings as much as their past adverts, such as Buster the bouncing boxer, a man on the moon and Monty the penguin.

Some parents believe that the advert will scare their children to believe that there will be monsters underneath their own beds.

#MozTheMonster

1. Monster under bed (not gonna scare kids at all😱)

2.Kid grows fond of monster. Stays up late. Knackered😴

3. Monster buys kid a present. Lights hide monsters. Knows kid needs to sleep

4. Parents not horrified at strange present in house

5. Monster still there😕 — Jo (@JoRoseC) November 10, 2017

If your child is struggling with sleep related psychological trauma, John Lewis suggests making him wait till Xmas for a night light. #MozTheMonster — Insomnibrat (@insomnibrat) November 10, 2017

https://t.co/P17TPmRqTA

Dont like it. First it will make kids aware that they should fear the dark & what could be under the bed. Then they get this fun monster who doesnt let them sleep & teaches them its fun to stay awake all night. Then the friend disappears! #MozTheMonster — Wendolph Red (@WendolphRed) November 10, 2017

#MozTheMonster Very cute but will little kids be terrified of going to sleep now? Can't wait to see the parody ones..haha #johnlewischristmasadvert — FancyDressBash/Roo (@FancyDressBash) November 10, 2017

Just watched the John Lewis Christmas ad... I think it may be a message to parents who can’t get their kids to sleep...? #MozTheMonster pic.twitter.com/hgforlhGnC — Chris Benson (@therealBennoooo) November 10, 2017

Meanwhile, an American man by the name of John Lewis has been, once again, at the receiving end of thousands of tweets about the ad.

At this stage he’s just been having fun with it.

Yikes. It's here. — John Lewis (@johnlewis) November 10, 2017

Last year, the retail story sent him a personalised gift to thank him for being a great sport.