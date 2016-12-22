Snoop Dogg takes part in Reddit's Secret Santa program and surprises woman with sweet gifts

A veteran reddit user got a nice surprise recently when she received a present from Snoop Dogg for Christmas.

The North Alabama woman has been taking part in the Reddit-run Secret Santa scheme for three years and enjoyed sending gifts to complete strangers and recieving them from same.

But this year, her Secret Santa was far from unknown.

When she opened her gift she found a note signed by Snoop Dogg along with a Snoop Dogg Millionaire T-Shirt, some Snoop slippers, a little drone and some socks.

The note said: “What Up Erin,

“Merry Xmizzle to you and your fam!

Even a Bo$$ ladylike you need to kick back and relax sometimes. Hope you like these goodies I chose for you. Keep ya head ip and stay on you grind in 2017.

Your Santa – Snoop Dogg”

Awh! What a nice message!