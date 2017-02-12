SNL's Kellyanne Conway will do whatever it takes to get on CNN

Kellyanne Conway has been all over our screens since she joined the Donald Trump campaign back in 2016, and now, as advisor to the president, she will do whatever it takes to stay on them.

Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon threw on the blonde wig once again to play Conway in a skit which is right out of the 'Fatal Attraction' play book.

The video show's Conway going to any length, and we mean any length, to get back on CNN with Jake Tapper (Beck Bennett) including a little light stalking.

Is there anything that can stop her? It doesn't look likely!