Sneak Peak: Tayto Park are opening a Viking-themed flume water ride this summer

Just when we thought Tayto Park couldn’t get any cooler they announce that they adding a Viking-themed water flume ride to the park this June.

Construction is well under way at the famous park for the ride that will consist of 1.7 million litres of water, a Viking village, 5 replica Viking ships and 20 life size Vikings.

To make the ride as authentic as possible bosses have used Viking experts from Sweden and theming contractors who have worked in major worldwide theme parks and film sets including Disneyland and Game of Thrones.

They are building a round tower, which will be one of only a couple of towers to be constructed in Ireland in the last 900 years and planting over 5000 trees, all to help recreate the Irish landscape from 1000 years ago.

And if that’s not enough, there will be a man-made mountain sits 60ft above the ride and the boats pass through it 3 times.

Tayto Park is now open to the public just in time for Easter. The Viking Voyage at the Park will open during June 2017.

For more information on Tayto Park visit www.taytopark.ie.