Snapchat users left frustrated as app goes down for several hours

Thousands of Snapchat users were left reeling on Monday night after the social networking app went down for several hours.

Users began experiencing problems at about 8pm, with outage monitor Downdetector.co.uk showing a peak of nearly 23,000 reported issues.

People across the globe said a "could not refresh" error message appeared when they tried to open the app.

The Snapchat Support Twitter page tweeted "We're looking into" the problem, later adding: "We're aware of the issue and working on a fix. Stay tuned for updates! We recommend staying logged into your account."

We're aware of the issue and working on a fix🔧 Stay tuned for updates! ⚠️We recommend staying logged into your account. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017

Thousands of people wrote on Twitter to vent their frustration at being unable to use the app.

One user wrote: "When you realise how dependent your generation is on technology when Snapchat goes down, then we all go to twitter to complain."

Another said: "Can't workout if I'm clicking on Snapchat every 30 seconds to check if it's still broken or if I'm usually that addicted when it's working."

Some users were reporting their apps were back up and running at about 10.30pm, but there was no official confirmation from Snapchat.

The tech company was not immediately available for comment.

The problems come just days after the WhatsApp messaging service went down across the globe for 45 minutes.

The service failed at around 8.30am on Friday - showing just a buffer wheel and a "connecting" message when users tried to get online.