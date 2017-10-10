Smokers and fizzy drink lovers have taken to Twitter to talk Budget 18

Among the many Budget points today, the introduction of sugar tax, sunbed tax and the 50c rise in cigarettes have been lining news feeds all over the county.

Paschal Donohoe introduced a 30c tax on a litre of fizzy drinks with 8g per 100ml.

Additionally, a reduced rate of 20c tax will apply on a litre of fizzy drinks with 5-8g per 100ml and fizzy drink lovers are not happy.

So I’ll need to take out a bank loan for a bottle of lucozade, sound #budget18 https://t.co/ysMrAuAoww — David Sheehan (@DavidTomShee) October 10, 2017

Sugartax on fizzy drinks to fight obesity! A nice cop-out to replace the water charges #Budget18 — Joe O'Sullivan (@joseosullivan) October 10, 2017

30c/Ltr tax on sugary drinks. Not gonna help my Lucozade guzzling. #Budget18 — Seamus (@sewalsh) October 10, 2017

Why should I have to pay extra for a fizzy drink 🙄 #Budget18 — Avril Hayden (@AvvyEire) October 10, 2017

The 50c increase on a 20 pack of cigarettes has surprisingly been welcomed by most.

€12 for a box of fags, if that doesn't make you quit I don't know what will #Budget18 pic.twitter.com/iYLHfYZ7oo — Máirín McGrath (@MawMcGrath) October 10, 2017

50c extra excise on cigarettes now €12 per pack - you'd want to be mad! #TimeToQuit #Budget18 — Tommy English (@T0mmyEnglish) October 10, 2017

Fags to go up 50 cent. The criminal fraternaty will be happy with that #budget18 — squid (@squidlimerick) October 10, 2017

I'll have to give up the fags and join the guards. #Budget18 — Tighearnán Ua Ruairc (@OneEyedORourke) October 10, 2017

How can anyone afford to smoke, not that I give a shit but 12 euro for 20 fags is some money #Budget18 — Lynn O Mahony (@nettlebum77) October 10, 2017

It'll be likely secondary school all over again. People will be going halves on fags #Budget18 pic.twitter.com/t3ZjwKbGF3 — Dean Egan (@deanpatrickegan) October 10, 2017

In short:

Not a bad budget for non-smoking, Diet Coke drinking, hoteliers who don't use sunbeds. For everyone else there's a fiver #budget18 — Luke Martin (@LukeMartin_DL) October 10, 2017

