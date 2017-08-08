Sligo hotel opens Ireland’s first hotel sensory room

The Clayton Hotel in Sligo has opened Ireland’s first hotel sensory room for guests living with autism and sensory issues.

The room, which is located in the Kids Club area, is specially designed to allow users to relax and enjoy a range of sensory experiences - smell, sight, touch, sound and movement.

Smell - The room contains different smells Sight – The room is very colourful and contains moving lights, lava lamps and paintings. Touch - The room contains a range of fabrics and soft toys for touch as well as different textures and sensory boards for touch. The Sensory room also contains a ball pool with over 1,000 colourful soft balls. Sound - Calming music is played in the background at all times Movement - The room contains a number of objects which move and react to touch including plasma ball.

The room offers children with additional needs with a calming environment away from the busy lifestyle of the hotel and gives children and their families a stress free, calm, stimulating space to enjoy.

Speaking about the new room, Sales and Marketing Manager, Orla Seery said, “We are thrilled to be the first hotel in Ireland with a Sensory room, we feel it is important to offer facilities to cater for all our guests and ensure they have the most comfortable and enjoyable stay.