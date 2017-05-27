Slane-goers are not letting the rain dampen their spirits

Typical.

After a week of beautiful sunshine, bbq’s and beer gardens, it just so happens that the day one of Ireland’s biggest concerts takes place - it rains.

And not just a light shower, it’s complete and utter downpour in County Meath as concert goers approach Slane Castle for tonight’s Guns N Roses gig.

Don’t believe us?

But sure of course a bit of rain hasn’t dampened the spirits of the fans.

Aine sexton look who I bumped into 😂😂

A post shared by @brenda_sexton on

#gunnroses #slanecastle #ireland #rain #paradisecity

A post shared by Angela (@singlemumstyle.co.uk) on

Dublin☘️☘️..Fuck the rain ,we are ready! #notinthislifetime #gnr #gunsnroses #happy #instagood

A post shared by Pierluigi Matteini (@pier_1905) on

Up the Dubs #dublinireland #dublin #gunsnroses #lovindublin #edsdrivingschool

A post shared by EDS DRIVING SCHOOL (@edsdrivingschool) on

#slane2017 #gunsnroses

A post shared by Ciara Walsh (@ciarawalsh69) on

On our way to Guns N'Roses!!! #gunsnroses #slane #slane2017 @gunsnroses

A post shared by dallassdrake (@dallassdrake) on

We found the Prosecco bar 🍾#slane2017 #sisters #gunsnroses #prosecco #rockinintherain

A post shared by Helen Riddell (@helenriddell) on

Welcome to the jungle, folks!
By Anna O'Donoghue

