Slane-goers are not letting the rain dampen their spirits

Typical.

After a week of beautiful sunshine, bbq’s and beer gardens, it just so happens that the day one of Ireland’s biggest concerts takes place - it rains.

And not just a light shower, it’s complete and utter downpour in County Meath as concert goers approach Slane Castle for tonight’s Guns N Roses gig.

Don’t believe us?

But sure of course a bit of rain hasn’t dampened the spirits of the fans.

Anyone who knows me since I've been 12 will know how excited I am today. Worst rain of the whole year? All the more fun RocknRoll baby #gunsnroses #notinthislifetimetour #slane @mcdproductions A post shared by Kathryn (@kathrynthomasofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

On the way to Slane Castle to see Guns n Roses. The rain is biblical. Only in Ireland! ☔☔☔😣 😂 #gunsnroses #slane2017 — Hazel Gaynor (@HazelGaynor) May 27, 2017

Rain isn't gonna ruin no Summer vibes😝 #slane2017 — Vanessa😇 (@NessaFlood) May 27, 2017

Aine sexton look who I bumped into 😂😂 A post shared by @brenda_sexton on May 27, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

A post shared by Darragh Butler (@darraghbutler) on May 27, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

#gunnroses #slanecastle #ireland #rain #paradisecity A post shared by Angela (@singlemumstyle.co.uk) on May 27, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Dublin☘️☘️..Fuck the rain ,we are ready! #notinthislifetime #gnr #gunsnroses #happy #instagood A post shared by Pierluigi Matteini (@pier_1905) on May 27, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

Up the Dubs #dublinireland #dublin #gunsnroses #lovindublin #edsdrivingschool A post shared by EDS DRIVING SCHOOL (@edsdrivingschool) on May 27, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

#slane2017 #gunsnroses A post shared by Ciara Walsh (@ciarawalsh69) on May 27, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

On our way to Guns N'Roses!!! #gunsnroses #slane #slane2017 @gunsnroses A post shared by dallassdrake (@dallassdrake) on May 27, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

We found the Prosecco bar 🍾#slane2017 #sisters #gunsnroses #prosecco #rockinintherain A post shared by Helen Riddell (@helenriddell) on May 27, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

#slane2017 what's a bit of rain don't let that dampen the spirits when paradise city comes on later be worth it all! Jump in all the puddles pic.twitter.com/PKsPTmFsFc — ChallengeU ChangeU (@paulineharley1) May 27, 2017

Welcome to the jungle, folks!