Slane-goers are not letting the rain dampen their spirits
Typical.
After a week of beautiful sunshine, bbq’s and beer gardens, it just so happens that the day one of Ireland’s biggest concerts takes place - it rains.
And not just a light shower, it’s complete and utter downpour in County Meath as concert goers approach Slane Castle for tonight’s Guns N Roses gig.
Don’t believe us?
Parked & Loving The Rain 😂😂😂#slane2017 #gunsnroses #SlaneCastle #JustBringIt pic.twitter.com/Pjg0vciVaN— FootieMadTrev (@MarleyTrevor) May 27, 2017
May rain. #slane2017 #gunsnroses bring it on! pic.twitter.com/lDGpgUiN2P— Deirdre (@deirdrenugent4) May 27, 2017
But sure of course a bit of rain hasn’t dampened the spirits of the fans.
On the way to Slane Castle to see Guns n Roses. The rain is biblical. Only in Ireland! ☔☔☔😣 😂 #gunsnroses #slane2017— Hazel Gaynor (@HazelGaynor) May 27, 2017
Rain isn't gonna ruin no Summer vibes😝 #slane2017— Vanessa😇 (@NessaFlood) May 27, 2017
#slane2017 what's a bit of rain don't let that dampen the spirits when paradise city comes on later be worth it all! Jump in all the puddles pic.twitter.com/PKsPTmFsFc— ChallengeU ChangeU (@paulineharley1) May 27, 2017
Welcome to the jungle, folks!
