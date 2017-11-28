#Slanaiste: Twitter users were quick off the mark today when Frances Fitzgerald resigned
In case you haven't heard by now Frances Fitzgerald has resigned as Tánaiste.
Fitzgerald told Cabinet this afternoon she was resigning "on her own terms" after controversey surrounding an email in regards to Sgt Maurice McCabe grew largely.
In a statement earlier she said:"I believe it is necessary to take this decision to avoid an unwelcome and potentially destabilising general election at this historically critical time".
Twitter users were quick off the mark with the hastag "slanaiste" trending shortly after her announcement.
Oh ye're a clever bunch, Irish twitter users... :) #slanaiste— Niall O'Keeffe (@NiallOK) November 28, 2017
If Carlsburg did hashtags #slanaiste pic.twitter.com/G5e1q2ZwFP— Keith Mills (@KeithMillsD7) November 28, 2017
In the wake of Frances Fitzgerald's resignation, #Slanaiste has to be the best hashtag we've ever known.— Caolan Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) November 28, 2017
#Slanaiste is taking off again pic.twitter.com/Vwao5bWxtq— Glenn Fitzpatrick (@glennthefitz) November 28, 2017
#Slanaiste pic.twitter.com/yIcph9Pxij— Elpenor Dignam (@Elpenor_Dignam) November 28, 2017
There is however, one poor victim in all of this.
Imagine being called Frances Fitzgerald at a time like this...
Please let this shitshow end. I'm tired of being tagged in political tweets and being mistaken for a 67-year-old woman... https://t.co/DJjHM239RN— Frances Fitzgerald (@FrancesFitz90) November 28, 2017
