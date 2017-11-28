Slanaiste: Twitter users were quick off the mark today when Frances Fitzgerald resigned

In case you haven't heard by now Frances Fitzgerald has resigned as Tánaiste.

Fitzgerald told Cabinet this afternoon she was resigning "on her own terms" after controversey surrounding an email in regards to Sgt Maurice McCabe grew largely.

In a statement earlier she said:"I believe it is necessary to take this decision to avoid an unwelcome and potentially destabilising general election at this historically critical time".

Twitter users were quick off the mark with the hastag "slanaiste" trending shortly after her announcement.

Oh ye're a clever bunch, Irish twitter users... :) #slanaiste — Niall O'Keeffe (@NiallOK) November 28, 2017

In the wake of Frances Fitzgerald's resignation, #Slanaiste has to be the best hashtag we've ever known. — Caolan Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) November 28, 2017

There is however, one poor victim in all of this.

Imagine being called Frances Fitzgerald at a time like this...