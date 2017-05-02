Six places the people of Kerry don’t want you to know about

It’s safe to say the Kingdom of Kerry is counted as of Ireland’s top tourist destinations.

From Dingle to the Ring of Kerry, it continues to wow the crowds who visit in their droves.

Although we’re here to let you in on a few little secrets the people of Kerry don’t want you to know about - their own little gems of beauty they like to keep to themselves.

1. Glanteenassig Wood, Castlegregory

This pocket of beauty is hidden as you’re travelling to Dingle from Tralee (N86), in a place called Aughacasla.

Beautiful day in Glanteenassig yesterday. Enjoyed spending some time with my family on Mothers Day #nofilter @gokerry.ie A post shared by Maura's Cottage Flowers (@maurascottageflowers) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Although it is well sign-posted, the wood is well off the beaten track and approached through a small grove of beech between the entrance and a bridge that spans the Owencashla river.

The first opportunity to experience the beauty of Glanteenassig is about 1.2 km from the car park.

Just after crossing a wooden bridge, take a left along the trail to the shore of Lough Slat and follow the road up the steep hill to Lough Caum.

2. The ‘back beach’ of the Maherees

The Maherees, located a few mintues outside Castlegregory, is a haven for watersport lovers.

Most would flock to the main beach, close to the shop and activities, but the real surf lies a few minutes up the road (towards Spillane’s pub).

It runs unbroken for 12 miles from Fahamore to Cloghane.

3. Nun’s beach, Ballybunion

Most vistors don’t know that Ballybunion is made up of three beaches - Ladies beach, Men’s beach and Nun’s beach.

The main and central beach is Ladies beach, the beach left of that is Men’s beach but where’s Nun’s beach I hear you ask?

Nun’s beach is located on the town’s cliff walk, right of Ladies beach.

Take the signs for the cliff walk and along the way to you spot a beach that looks impossible to get to.

Don’t worry, if you look closely enough there are ropes available that allow you easily abseil down into it.

4. The ‘back beach’ in Fenit

Hands down the best place to watch the sunset in the Tralee area.

Just take the road left at the shop as you approach the town.

5. Geokaun Mountain on Valentia Island

May be a surprise to some but Valentia Island is not counted as part of the famous Ring of Kerry, therefore some tourist pass it by.

Trust us, the views from Geokaun Mountain are ones not to be missed.

6. Skellig Chocolate Factory

Yes, there is an actual chocolate factory located in the mountains of Ballinskelligs and they try to keep it all to themselves.

This is the view from the front door.

Behold, St. Finian's Bay.

View from work on a #Friday 👌😊 #stfiniansbay #Ballinskelligs #viewfromwork #feelinglucky #friday #fridayvibes #SkelligsChocolate A post shared by Skelligs Chocolate (@skelligschocolate) on Sep 10, 2016 at 1:18am PDT

What an amazing evening at Skelligs Chocolate! #StFiniansBay #SkelligMichael #viewfromwork #sunset #SkelligRing A post shared by Skelligs Chocolate (@skelligschocolate) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

And here's what's inside.