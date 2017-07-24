Signs warning of ‘easily startled’ police have appeared in Minneapolis

Mock signs warning the public of ‘easily startled’ police have appeared in Minneapolis in the wake of the shooting of Australian Justine Damond by police over a week ago.

The orange signs show a graphic of a police officer firing two guns in different directions. The accompanying text reads: “WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED.”

Local news outlet the Star Tribune reported at least two signs in the city, as others shared the ones they had seen on Twitter. It appeared the signs were screwed into posts which had other signs on, seemingly blending in with normal signage.

The erection of the mock signs has come after the death of Justine Damond, who was shot dead by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor after calling the police about a possible rape behind her home.

The shooting incident is currently under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department, Sergeant Catherine Michal, said “we are aware of the signs and Minneapolis Public Works is removing them.” She offered no further comment.