Should we have a bottle deposit system in Ireland?

These days a lot of music festivals have a bottle deposit system, writes Claire Anderson.

Returning your recyclable waste to the deposit bank results in a few cent for yourself.

Handy.

It is a system that was used in Ireland, anyone over 40 might remember going back to the shop with their empty bottles of fizzy pop and getting a few pence.

Coastwatch Ireland carried out a poll which found that there is overwhelming public support for the return of deposit-and-return systems for drinks containers.

The Green Party have pushed for a deposit-and-return system in Ireland and Voice Ireland, an environmental charity, has published a report on how best to implement a deposit-and-return system.

After the lovely weather at the weekend, several gathering places in Ireland were left littered with cans and bottles.

Many were quick to point out that the public had nowhere to put the rubbish as the bins were overflowing, others thought if that's the case rubbish should be brought home.

Cue the deposit-and-return debate.

After a picture of Dublin was posted to Reddit, with cans strewn across the ground, one commenter said: "This is why we need a bottle & can deposit system like Denmark, Finland, Germany, etc. And bigger bins obviously."

A commenter from Germany noted: "Pensioners, homeless people, or just somebody who recognizes a pile of empty cans as €4 for free can be seen roaming the city at all hours of the day helping keep the place clean. Not the nicest way to get change, but definitely a more productive one than pan-handling."

If it'll help keep our beautiful beaches and canals clean, surely it's worth a look.