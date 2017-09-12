Shops are selling Christmas items while people are still clinging to summer

With close to 100 days until Christmas, shops are starting to give a little bit of shelf space to the festive season.

But eagle-eyed shoppers who have noticed extra quantities of cranberry sauce and snowflakes on packaging are finding the switch from summer to full on festivities a little hard to swallow.

Even TV channel Christmas 24, which shows only Christmas programming, doesn’t take over from Movies 24 until late October.

Here’s what people have been spotting while out and about:

Er, Merry Christmas.
