Shops are selling Christmas items while people are still clinging to summer

With close to 100 days until Christmas, shops are starting to give a little bit of shelf space to the festive season.

But eagle-eyed shoppers who have noticed extra quantities of cranberry sauce and snowflakes on packaging are finding the switch from summer to full on festivities a little hard to swallow.

They actually have Christmas chocolates in Tesco?!?!? Nooooooooooooooo 😱😱😱 — Wendy Barker (@wendybarker100) September 1, 2017

Even TV channel Christmas 24, which shows only Christmas programming, doesn’t take over from Movies 24 until late October.

Here’s what people have been spotting while out and about:

And the award for the first Christmas item I've seen in the shops goes to... Fox's Biscwits. Sadly Vinnie couldn't be here to collect. pic.twitter.com/DuOyRNh3um — Zac Antonaci (@ZachAntonaci) September 5, 2017

I just saw a Christmas themed shop window. It's still summer ffs. — Ed (@EdNotNiggs) September 12, 2017

I love September, Christmas at Morrisons is in full festive glory and the Stollen sold out already. pic.twitter.com/0OvL5TxLp4 — Michael Bedingfield (@MJBedingfield) September 11, 2017

1st of #September and there are #Christmas items appearing in the shop! It's too soon - let us enjoy #autumn first 😀 — Louise Chandler (@chandlerlou) September 1, 2017

NO NO NO 🎅🏽⛏🗡⚰️💀 pic.twitter.com/EXI260X3hW — Rebecca Caine (@RebeccaCaine) September 5, 2017

Christmas has started already at Tesco. The seasonal aisle is all chrimbo snacks and treats 😳 #TooEarly — Julie Robinson (@MrsRob1nson) September 12, 2017

When @Tesco has all the Christmas sweets/chocs/puddings etc on the shop floor this morning... get in the bin now... 🗑🚮 pic.twitter.com/KdKerfE5Kn — Peg (@Septic_Pegg) September 12, 2017

@Christmas_UK looks like Sainsbury's is starting to fill their selves with mince pies and Christmas puddings. @sainsburys. pic.twitter.com/LzbQnxVMay — Martin woollard (@woollyhayles) September 12, 2017

in morrisons today and they are already selling christmas cake and mince pies 😱😱 i love christmas but even i think its too early !! pic.twitter.com/BIY2BUgOxg — Laura cufc (@laurabarr38) September 11, 2017

