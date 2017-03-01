Shoppers outraged as Zara uses this picture to promote their curvy denim line

Back to Discover Home

Clothing retailer Zara have found themselves under fire after they used a picture of slim models to promote its ‘love your curve’ campaign.

The advertisement shows the models posing in what are advertised as their 'body curve jeans'.

Although the posters have been displayed in stores since the beginning of February, the campagin was brought to light after Today FM presenter Muireann O’Connell spotted the poster in a Dublin store.

Since tweeting the picture, the radio personality added that it was the fault of the marketeers and not the models in the photo.

There is no doubt that slim women can too rock curves but the fact that the clothing retailer is promoting a denim range promoting curves without using a range of different body types,is something that has outraged shoppers.

Zara are yet to reply to a request for comment.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover