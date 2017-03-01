Shoppers outraged as Zara uses this picture to promote their curvy denim line

Clothing retailer Zara have found themselves under fire after they used a picture of slim models to promote its ‘love your curve’ campaign.

The advertisement shows the models posing in what are advertised as their 'body curve jeans'.

Although the posters have been displayed in stores since the beginning of February, the campagin was brought to light after Today FM presenter Muireann O’Connell spotted the poster in a Dublin store.

You have got to be shitting me, Zara. pic.twitter.com/tiOsJv5AVy — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 28, 2017

Since tweeting the picture, the radio personality added that it was the fault of the marketeers and not the models in the photo.

Can i just say, this is nothing to with the models. It's the marketeers that have distorted their image & fucked up. — Muireann O'Connell (@MuireannO_C) February 28, 2017

There is no doubt that slim women can too rock curves but the fact that the clothing retailer is promoting a denim range promoting curves without using a range of different body types,is something that has outraged shoppers.

All bodies are equally beautiful but... curves where? This is false advertising and could lead to bad self image on young girls c'mon @ZARA https://t.co/ebV8LwITRj — rico (@erikson0302) March 1, 2017

ZARA DO YOU KNOW WHAT CURVES ARE pic.twitter.com/NjJaPnCNx2 — MattMo (@mattmodeterding) February 28, 2017

@ZARA I'd have a word with your advertising department.....curves?.....where?... pic.twitter.com/Ela4HiUsdO — Millie Faulkner (@MillieatLRC) February 15, 2017

As long as the curves fit into the small size, no @ZARA?

Siempre que las curvas quepan en la talla S, no @zaraes? #WrongPhoto #Yaosvale pic.twitter.com/xjMx7MK8na — Bea (@BeaPrietoP) February 15, 2017

Zara are yet to reply to a request for comment.