Shop owners feed this squirrel mini ice cream cones every single day and it's the cutest

The owners of a shop in the US have the most adorable customer – a squirrel who visits for a mini ice cream cone every day.

(Fantasy Isle Ice Cream & Mini Golf)

Putter turns up at Fantasy Isle Ice Cream & Mini Golf, North Carolina twice a day where she’s fed her treat, much to the joy of onlookers we’re sure.

A video posted on Fantasy Isle’s Facebook page shows the exact moment Putter scurries up to receive one of her cones, grabs it and then runs off to a little corner to happily munch away.

Wow, it’s amazing how long you can spend just watching a squirrel nibble at an ice cream cone, isn’t it?

data-card-chrome=”0″

Cute GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this Cute GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Fantasy have also shared several photos of the squirrel’s visits – check out the tiny plastic bag of cones they have hanging up especially for Putter because she’s that much of a VIP.

(Fantasy Isle Ice Cream & Mini Golf)

Meanwhile, an adorable poster the staff have put up in the shop with a picture of Putter reads: “Hello, my name is Putter.

“I’m a member of the Fantasy Isle family. Please be nice to me, but don’t feed me.

“I get fed a little cone twice a day and that’s probably enough for a little squirrel like me.”

(Fantasy Isle Ice Cream & Mini Golf)

Let’s just hope all this fame doesn’t go to Putter’s head.