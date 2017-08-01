Setting up a date by PowerPoint didn’t exactly go to plan for this Londoner

If you’re an organised sort of person, arranging a date using Microsoft PowerPoint might seem like a great idea – but it spectacularly backfired for one poor chap in London.

A guy asked me on a date today & said "any suggestions where to go?".



Because I'm a full time weirdo I sent him a PowerPoint of ideas. — BV (@velzzb) July 31, 2017

When Ben Velzian was asked by a prospective date if he had any suggestions of where to go, he readily replied with an in-depth presentation, crammed full of possibilities.

But the tongue-in-cheek gesture turned out not to have played in Ben’s favour after his acquaintance, Tom, summarily blocked him from further communication. Ouch.

I didn't even know you could block people on WhatsApp. — BV (@velzzb) July 31, 2017

Among Ben’s fabulous suggestions for romantic venues were the John Soane museum (“they say it’s lit by candles, but I don’t see the point as it gets dark at 10 and shuts at 9ish), the “artzy maze” next to the Millennium Dome (“It’s a maze by an artist in a gallery”) and Junkyard golf (“everyone who lives in east London legally has to do it”).

Here are some example options. I think they are splendid ideas pic.twitter.com/uyz9Ef33RO — BV (@velzzb) July 31, 2017

Despite littering his efforts with pictures of Ben Affleck (“the first famous Ben I could think of”) and Tom Scavo (“the first famous Tom I could think of”), it seems Ben’s heavy-handed silliness just didn’t cut it for Tom.

If anyone does want to come to the maze at the millenium dome with me please let me know. pic.twitter.com/N5H2vdlzSh — BV (@velzzb) July 31, 2017

Perhaps, on this occasion, it really was something he said.

I think I dodged a bullet because OBVIOUSLY this is tongue-in-cheek and I don’t want someone who has 0 humour — BV (@velzzb) July 31, 2017

But you have to admit: it was a disarming approach.

Ben: we salute you, don’t change yourself for the world.