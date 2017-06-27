Serena Williams was not messing about when she responded to John McEnroe on Twitter

After John McEnroe suggested 23-time singles Grand Slam winner Serena Williams would rank around 700 in the world in the men’s game, Williams did not mince her words.

McEnroe, a former world number one who won Wimbledon three times and the US Open on four occasions, had said of his fellow American in an interview with US radio station NPR: “If she played the men’s circuit she’d be, like, 700 in the world.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t think Serena is an incredible player, and I suppose anything’s possible; maybe at some point a women’s tennis player can be better than anybody.

“I just haven’t seen that in any other sport, and I haven’t seen it in tennis. If she had to just play the men’s circuit, it would be an entirely different story.”

Williams, 35, responded via Twitter with two tweets that got straight to the point.

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

And by the look of those retweets, likes and responses, the seven-time Australian Open champion has a lot of support.

Williams is set to be out of action until next year after announcing in April she is expecting her first child. And even though she has been absent from the circuit since January, she is still ranked as the world number four.

Despite being out of action, it looks as though Williams is still serving zingers.