See thousands of people paint the skies of Dublin with kites

There were more than 15,000 people gathered on Dollymount beach today to see a host of kites up in the sky.

Some of the kite fliers and spectators on North Bull Island, Clontarf, today, at the Dublin Kite Festival. Pic: Jason Clarke

A number of awards were presented at the event, including most colourful kite and fastest kite flier.

International kite flier Andrew Beattie delighted visitors with his large fantastical kite creatures that flew high above the beach.

Before the event, he said: "The challenge is always to get as much fabric in the air as possible, and it takes me all around the world.

"At the beginning of this season, which is December, I was in Dubai. I've had two trips to Kuwait, I've had two trips to China - and now I get to fly in Dublin!"


Well done to Dublin City Council for hosting the event.

