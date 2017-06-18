See thousands of people paint the skies of Dublin with kites

There were more than 15,000 people gathered on Dollymount beach today to see a host of kites up in the sky.

Some of the kite fliers and spectators on North Bull Island, Clontarf, today, at the Dublin Kite Festival. Pic: Jason Clarke

Crowds are flocking to the 2017 Dublin Kite Festival at North Bull Island, Clontarf #kites pic.twitter.com/SGiwV9Err7 — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) June 18, 2017

A number of awards were presented at the event, including most colourful kite and fastest kite flier.

Rob and I stumbled across a kite festival and it was v cute pic.twitter.com/xOH595M1Ak — SAM (@greeneggs_) June 18, 2017

International kite flier Andrew Beattie delighted visitors with his large fantastical kite creatures that flew high above the beach.

The kite races have begun - who will be crowned winner?! #kitefest pic.twitter.com/gQHGMbbpej — Dublin Kite Festival (@DublinKite) June 18, 2017

Before the event, he said: "The challenge is always to get as much fabric in the air as possible, and it takes me all around the world.

Dollymount looking great in the sun for the Kite Festival! pic.twitter.com/eKV1poG4UA — Ken Kilbride (@kenkilb7) June 18, 2017

"At the beginning of this season, which is December, I was in Dubai. I've had two trips to Kuwait, I've had two trips to China - and now I get to fly in Dublin!"

Well done to Dublin City Council for hosting the event.