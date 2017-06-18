See thousands of people paint the skies of Dublin with kites
18/06/2017 - 17:05:00Back to Discover Home
There were more than 15,000 people gathered on Dollymount beach today to see a host of kites up in the sky.
Crowds are flocking to the 2017 Dublin Kite Festival at North Bull Island, Clontarf #kites pic.twitter.com/SGiwV9Err7— Gail Conway (@Gailiana) June 18, 2017
A number of awards were presented at the event, including most colourful kite and fastest kite flier.
Rob and I stumbled across a kite festival and it was v cute pic.twitter.com/xOH595M1Ak— SAM (@greeneggs_) June 18, 2017
@DubCityCouncil well done to all involved in #kitefestival today, absolutely fabulous day great event #dollymount #funinthesun #familyfun pic.twitter.com/LrxwFLtW40— Sarah Cronin (@sarahcronin3) June 18, 2017
International kite flier Andrew Beattie delighted visitors with his large fantastical kite creatures that flew high above the beach.
Clontarf - Kite Festival pic.twitter.com/VAhB9953oo— OrlaGallagher (@Orla_notOral) June 18, 2017
The kite races have begun - who will be crowned winner?! #kitefest pic.twitter.com/gQHGMbbpej— Dublin Kite Festival (@DublinKite) June 18, 2017
Before the event, he said: "The challenge is always to get as much fabric in the air as possible, and it takes me all around the world.
Dollymount looking great in the sun for the Kite Festival! pic.twitter.com/eKV1poG4UA— Ken Kilbride (@kenkilb7) June 18, 2017
"At the beginning of this season, which is December, I was in Dubai. I've had two trips to Kuwait, I've had two trips to China - and now I get to fly in Dublin!"
Up to 12,000 people are expected to attend the Dublin Kite Festival @DubCityCouncil #kites #blueskies ☀️ pic.twitter.com/odRVaSU0RG— Gail Conway (@Gailiana) June 18, 2017
Well done to Dublin City Council for hosting the event.
Join the conversation - comment here