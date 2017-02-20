See the looks from the Topshop show at London Fashion Week

The great and the good gathered for a London Fashion week favourite – the Topshop show.

Here’s what went down.

Wil.i.am was there, wearing a suitably kooky hat scarf combo.

He said: “It was great. I liked it. I like the venue.”

“It’s awesome.”

Singer and model Tallia Storm also made an appearance.

“Topshop was always one of my favourite shows on the Fashion Week calendar. I thought it was bright, I thought it was eccentric and I thought it was sexy.” she said.

The show featured Kate Moss’ 18-year-old sister, Lottie.

Thank you for having me @topshop such a dream!!❤️❤️

A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on

Also walking the runway were models Adwoa Aboah and Lily Donaldson.
