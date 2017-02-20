See the looks from the Topshop show at London Fashion Week
The great and the good gathered for a London Fashion week favourite – the Topshop show.
Here’s what went down.
Wil.i.am was there, wearing a suitably kooky hat scarf combo.
He said: “It was great. I liked it. I like the venue.”
“It’s awesome.”
Singer and model Tallia Storm also made an appearance.
Wow the most stunning collection from @Topshop #TopshopUnique 😍🙌🏼👏🏻 I want it all! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZXAkT3gHBn— Tallia Storm (@Tallia_Storm) February 19, 2017
“Topshop was always one of my favourite shows on the Fashion Week calendar. I thought it was bright, I thought it was eccentric and I thought it was sexy.” she said.
The show featured Kate Moss’ 18-year-old sister, Lottie.
Also walking the runway were models Adwoa Aboah and Lily Donaldson.
