See the looks from the Topshop show at London Fashion Week

The great and the good gathered for a London Fashion week favourite – the Topshop show.

Here’s what went down.

Wil.i.am was there, wearing a suitably kooky hat scarf combo.

He said: “It was great. I liked it. I like the venue.”

“It’s awesome.”

Singer and model Tallia Storm also made an appearance.

Wow the most stunning collection from @Topshop #TopshopUnique 😍🙌🏼👏🏻 I want it all! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ZXAkT3gHBn — Tallia Storm (@Tallia_Storm) February 19, 2017

“Topshop was always one of my favourite shows on the Fashion Week calendar. I thought it was bright, I thought it was eccentric and I thought it was sexy.” she said.

The show featured Kate Moss’ 18-year-old sister, Lottie.

Thank you for having me @topshop such a dream!!❤️❤️ A post shared by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Also walking the runway were models Adwoa Aboah and Lily Donaldson.