See the inspiring way this woman documented her travels on her prosthetic leg

A young woman travelling around Europe decided to scrawl the name of each destination she visited on her prosthetic leg.

Devon Gallagher, 23, from Philadelphia, was born with a congenital bone disease and had her right leg amputated aged four. But before she set off on her month-long trip around Europe, the college graduate decided to something a bit different with her prosthetic – cover it in chalkboard spray paint.

Sunset in Barcelona (Devon Gallagher)

Photos Devon later shared on Reddit show some incredible moments from her travels around Europe, from her sitting on a wall high above Barcelona, cruising on a boat in Budapest and posing by the water in Copenhagen – all with the location written visibly in a variety of brightly coloured chalk on her prosthetic. Yep, it’s a pretty epic photo album.

Check out some of Devon’s travel snaps:

Vienna

(Devon Gallagher)

Copenhagen

(Devon Gallagher)

Prague

(Devon Gallagher)

Budapest

(Devon Gallagher)

Paris

(Devon Gallagher)

Cliffs of Moher

(Devon Gallagher)

Dublin

(Devon Gallagher)

Amsterdam

(Devon Gallagher)

Brussels

(Devon Gallagher)

Bet you’re feeling pretty inspired right now? We know we are.