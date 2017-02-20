See the inspiring pictures from the I Am A Muslim Too rally in New York
20/02/2017 - 10:09:19Back to Discover Home
Demonstrations were held in cities around the US this weekend to support Muslim Americans and to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
More than a thousand people rallied in New York City on Sunday.
Beautiful day to be a part of the resistance #IAmAMuslimToo pic.twitter.com/TwkOFtZaTC— John Devanney (@johndevanney) February 19, 2017
The I Am A Muslim Too event was was organised by several groups, including the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding.
Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and Women’s March organiser Linda Sarsour led the event, which targeted discrimination against the Muslim community and protested against President Trump’s policies.
Thank you @UncleRUSH for standing up for your Muslim sisters and brothers. #IAmAMuslimToo #solidarity pic.twitter.com/YHWOgShgvT— Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) February 19, 2017
Simmons said the Muslim community was being used as a scapegoat, but that “diversity will prevail”.
Some of the signs on show were super inspiring.
Solidarity today, solidarity tomorrow. #ITooAmAMuslim @itooamamuslim #NYC #NoBanNoWallNoRaids pic.twitter.com/ibywHPJWKv— Stacy Parker LeMelle (@StacyLeMelle) February 19, 2017
We will defend each other. #IAmAMuslimToo pic.twitter.com/NEODRIGJXY— I Am A Muslim Too (@iamamuslimtoo) February 19, 2017
#iamamuslimtoo pic.twitter.com/uqbINLdiPI— Elizabeth Plank (@feministabulous) February 19, 2017
Support Muslim women! #IAmAMuslimToo pic.twitter.com/Ah5UBK5Rie— I Am A Muslim Too (@iamamuslimtoo) February 19, 2017
The sun came out when @lsarsour spoke at the #IAmAMuslimToo rally. Beautiful day for a beautiful cause pic.twitter.com/yXwmfXHxmt— AlizaW (@AlizaTweets) February 19, 2017
Several people prayed during the rally, which was held in Times Square.
Call to prayer at #iamamuslimtoo rally in Times Square, New York pic.twitter.com/Apb18d7wU2— Jason Stern (@IbnLarry) February 19, 2017
People from various faiths were there to protest against Trump’s policies – including a temporary ban on people entering the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.
I'm a Christian and today #IAmAMuslimToo pic.twitter.com/K8q49zBkoo— Candice Johnson (@Candis86) February 19, 2017
Happening right now 48th and Broadway. #iamamuslimtoo pic.twitter.com/hl3jgObWwh— Dudeimfantastic (@1984__) February 19, 2017
"The function of freedom is to free someone else" #iamamuslimtoo— Daveen Trentman (@daveentrentmann) February 19, 2017
And it left people on Twitter feeling empowered.
This, a thousand time over, is the america I know. https://t.co/AYkuDAKxLj— Billy (@bmobley77) February 19, 2017
Today is the 75th anniversary of #japaneseinternment. We will be the generation to refuse to let history repeat itself. #iamamuslimtoo— Lizzy Unger (@Lizzy_Unger) February 19, 2017
We will be resilient. We will LOVE each other fiercely. #WeMatter #iamamuslimtoo https://t.co/i6RtNt9eya— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 19, 2017
Thank you to all who organized #IAmAMuslimToo today - Charlotte's 1st protest rally. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids pic.twitter.com/5mSXGQtPJU— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017
Meanwhile, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the peaceful rally, saying “we have to dispel the stereotypes” and that America is “a country founded to protect all faiths and all beliefs”.
I'm joining today's #IAmAMuslimToo rally because our city belongs to all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/ubmAdEGAfp— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 19, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here