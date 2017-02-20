See the inspiring pictures from the I Am A Muslim Too rally in New York

Demonstrations were held in cities around the US this weekend to support Muslim Americans and to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

More than a thousand people rallied in New York City on Sunday.

The I Am A Muslim Too event was was organised by several groups, including the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding.

Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and Women’s March organiser Linda Sarsour led the event, which targeted discrimination against the Muslim community and protested against President Trump’s policies.

Simmons said the Muslim community was being used as a scapegoat, but that “diversity will prevail”.

Some of the signs on show were super inspiring.

Several people prayed during the rally, which was held in Times Square.

People from various faiths were there to protest against Trump’s policies – including a temporary ban on people entering the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

And it left people on Twitter feeling empowered.

Meanwhile, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke at the peaceful rally, saying “we have to dispel the stereotypes” and that America is “a country founded to protect all faiths and all beliefs”.