See the dogs who were lovingly rescued during Hurricane Harvey

Back to Discover Home

Communities rallied around to help neighbours stranded in floodwaters as the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey was felt across southern Texas.

And as these pictures show, looking after animals was part and parcel of that rescue effort.

These dedicated dog owners weren’t about to let a hurricane get in the way of looking after their pet.

1. Dogs Lacy and Iggy were rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, with owners John and Cathy Cservek as floodwaters rose.

John and Cathy Cservek hold their dogs Lacy and Iggy while being rescued from their home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise. (David J. Phillip/AP)

(David J. Phillip/AP)

2. Winston and Baxter were carried to safety after being rescued along with owner Belinda Penn.

Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter (David J. Phillip/AP)

(David J. Phillip/AP)

3. This dog, called Heidi, was eventually taken to dry land on a boat, along with owner Joe Garcia.

Joe Garcia carries his dog Heidi from his flooded home as he is rescued from rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey. (David J. Phillip/AP)

(David J. Phillip/AP)

4. As waters rose in Meyerland, Houston, residents were urged to get on to the rooftops. This family and their dogs were rescued by boat.

A family evacuates their Meyerland home in Houston complete with two dogs. (Mark Mulligan/AP)

(Mark Mulligan/AP)

5. A white dog is among the rescued riding on a flotilla of boats which helped to get those affected to safety.

A flotilla of boats on the flooded Sam Houston Tollway. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle/AP)

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle/AP)

6. People were holding on to their dogs as they edged towards safety.

People walk with dogs along a street at the east Sam Houston Tollway from rescue boats as evacuations continue from flooding in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, following Tropical Storm Harvey. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

7. This tiny dog was not left behind.

A man reaches to take a small dog from a rescue truck (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle/AP)

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle/AP)

8. This dog rode to safety on an airboat with his family after being lifted aboard by owner Richard Velasco.

Dog lifted on to an air boat after Hurricane Harvey caused rising flood waters and forced the family to evacuate. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP)

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP)

9. Max was evacuated in Spring, Texas along with his owner Lance Cross

Lance Cross holds his dog Max while being evacuated from his home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey (David J Phillip/AP)

(David J. Phillip/AP)

10. This poodle got a lift to safety after homes in Houston were evacuated.

Poodle riding a boar along with people rescued after Harvey (Charlie Riedel/AP)

(Charlie Riedel/AP)

11. A soggy pooch was passed to a rescuer on a boat as volunteers helped evacuate flooded homes.

Volunteers evacuate people and pets from a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey

(Charlie Riedel/AP)

12. People helped to evacuate neighbours – and their dogs – in boats, dinghies, rafts and even inflatables.

People evacuate a neighbourhood inundated by floodwaters from including a dog. (Charlie Riede/AP)

(Charlie Riede/AP)
KEYWORDS: Viral, Us, Harvey, Pets, UK, dogs, Hurricane Harvey, Pets, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover