See the dogs who were lovingly rescued during Hurricane Harvey

Communities rallied around to help neighbours stranded in floodwaters as the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey was felt across southern Texas.

And as these pictures show, looking after animals was part and parcel of that rescue effort.

These dedicated dog owners weren’t about to let a hurricane get in the way of looking after their pet.

1. Dogs Lacy and Iggy were rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, with owners John and Cathy Cservek as floodwaters rose.

(David J. Phillip/AP)

2. Winston and Baxter were carried to safety after being rescued along with owner Belinda Penn.

(David J. Phillip/AP)

3. This dog, called Heidi, was eventually taken to dry land on a boat, along with owner Joe Garcia.

(David J. Phillip/AP)

4. As waters rose in Meyerland, Houston, residents were urged to get on to the rooftops. This family and their dogs were rescued by boat.

(Mark Mulligan/AP)

5. A white dog is among the rescued riding on a flotilla of boats which helped to get those affected to safety.

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle/AP)

6. People were holding on to their dogs as they edged towards safety.

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

7. This tiny dog was not left behind.

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle/AP)

8. This dog rode to safety on an airboat with his family after being lifted aboard by owner Richard Velasco.

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP)

9. Max was evacuated in Spring, Texas along with his owner Lance Cross

(David J. Phillip/AP)

10. This poodle got a lift to safety after homes in Houston were evacuated.

(Charlie Riedel/AP)

11. A soggy pooch was passed to a rescuer on a boat as volunteers helped evacuate flooded homes.

(Charlie Riedel/AP)

12. People helped to evacuate neighbours – and their dogs – in boats, dinghies, rafts and even inflatables.