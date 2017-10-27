See the beautiful golden snitch ring created by a Harry Potter fan

A Harry Potter fan and jeweller has created a beautiful Golden Snitch ring inspired by JK Rowling’s wizardry tales.

Redditor Boxhead2424 created the Quidditch match-winner in ring form in his backyard workshop at home in Adelaide, South Australia.

It has been well received by fellow Harry Potter fans on Reddit.

(BoxHeadJewellery/PA)

Creator Terry said: “I am a big Harry Potter fan, well a bit of a geek in general. It was one of those pop culture film series that continues to live on even after the original hype died down.”

The ring took some three-and-a-half hours to make with the band crafted from sterling silver.

Terry added: “The wings are solid silver that were hand-cut and hand-engraved. The stone is a citrine that we set in a claw setting.”

Terry is hoping that he and his son can make a full-time living from the Etsy store and think they’ve hit upon a niche.

A Pikachu necklace made for BoxHead Jewellery (BoxHeadJewellery/PA)

He added: “We want to focus on ‘geeky’ style jewellery as we feel this market is not well met with decent quality handmade items.

“Harry Potter is just fun. It is still relevant today and is full of good messages. I mean who wouldn’t rather go to Hogwarts School Of Wizardry instead of a boring normal school?”

His favourite Potter book is The Prisoner Of Azkaban. Other items currently being designed are inspired by Game Of Thrones.