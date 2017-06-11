See the 50ft murals that Glasgow created to honour Billy Connolly's 75th birthday
11/06/2017 - 14:35:43Back to Discover Home
Comedian Billy Connolly has said he is “overjoyed” with three giant murals in his honour.
The tribute portraits have been created in his native city of Glasgow to mark the Big Yin’s 75th birthday.
It's yersel! Celebration mural for @Billy_Connolly's 75th birthday! #bigyin 🎨☺ pic.twitter.com/xgDi5Ib8Yu— Karen Brodie (@KarenBrodie_) June 5, 2017
Visiting the murals, he said: “I’m truly amazed at the effect these have had on me. They’ve just completely stunned me.
“I thought I’d be all light-hearted on seeing them and jokey – but they’re so big – the effect on me is so profound. You know, people going to that length for me, it’s just taken my breath away.
“I’m just flabbergasted, overjoyed, it’s been a brilliant experience – being painted and otherwise by these genius people taking the time to do it. It just takes my breath away, I love it.”
We've posted a few snaps of this Billy Connolly mural recently, but the timing here was perfect!— Project Glasgow (@proGlasgow2016) June 7, 2017
Credit: Neil Adams#proGlasgow #StEnoch pic.twitter.com/Kkruzss3Ki
The murals, which are more than 50ft high, have been created by BBC Scotland together with Glasgow City Council and arts project manager Art Pistol Projects.
They are based on original portraits of Billy from top Scottish artists – John Byrne, Jack Vettriano and Rachel Maclean – commissioned by BBC Scotland.
Final .@Billy_Connolly birthday mural unveiled in Glasgow: https://t.co/vhKDIcpF9L pic.twitter.com/CpsH5gnd2P— The Scotsman (@TheScotsman) June 5, 2017
The story of the artworks will be told in the programme Billy Connolly: Portrait of a Lifetime, to be screened on BBC One Scotland on Wednesday.
Join the conversation - comment here