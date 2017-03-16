See how St Patrick's Day is celebrated around the world

While St Patrick's Day is very much an Irish holiday, it would be remiss of us to think it is not a global celebration.

From Dublin to Savannah, Georgia (where the celebrations are some of the biggest in the world) St Paddy's Day is taken very seriously by those with Irish heritage.

This hand interactive graphic, sent to us by Claddagh Rings, shows just some of the festivities that will be taking place this March 17.