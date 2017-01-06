See how long you can watch this student's Adidas advert before feeling overcome with emotion

If you want to finish what’s probably felt like a very long first week back at work with a good cry, we’ve found suitable viewing material.

Student Eugen Merher is the director of an incredible advert called “Break Free”, which he made with Adidas in mind and posted on YouTube.

It shows a former marathon runner, now trapped living in a retirement home, who finds an old pair of Adidas trainers and starts dreaming of running again. But every time he tries to go outside, the workers at the care home restrain him, and heartbreakingly, even take away his sneakers at one point. *tries to hold back the tears*

(Screengrab/Youtube)

However, the man won’t give up. And, while we won’t give away exactly how it ends (you can probably guess) let’s just say you’ll feel incredibly uplifted. Like, the kind of uplifted where you may have to resist the urge to start clapping.

Merher, a 26-year-old student at the Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany, told The Huffington Post that advert has been sent to Adidas’ communications department but added that they “didn’t really react”.

Well, the clip has had over 2 million views on YouTube, and we can definitely confirm it got a reaction from us.

*feels emotional for the rest of the day*