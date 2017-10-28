See how 10 different animals at Chester Zoo interact with their spooky pumpkin treats

We all know how humans interact with pumpkins at Halloween, but what does the animal kingdom make of the spooky winter squashes?

Fortunately, Chester Zoo are on hand to find out – apparently, giving the animals meals in unusual ways makes them explore and think, as well as making them look particularly seasonal in photographs.

Let’s see how they get on…

1. Black jaguar

Beautiful black jaguar Goshi is having the best #Halloween ever! 🎃💦 pic.twitter.com/UsKzS856T7 — 🎃 Chester Zoo 🎃 (@chesterzoo) October 27, 2017

Goshi seems a big fan – to her that’s like having a PlayStation. Hours of fun.

2. Andean bear cub

(Chester Zoo)

This is Madidi the Andean bear cub, who, at 10 months old, is having a good old chew.

3. Sunda gharial crocodile

(Chester Zoo)

Yeah that pumpkin’s in trouble.

4. Atlas beetle

(Chester Zoo)

What a curious Atlas beetle.

5. Sun bear

Milli the sun bear just can't get enough of her honey-coated pumpkins! 🎃#NationalPumpkinDay pic.twitter.com/ITacQL94km — 🎃 Chester Zoo 🎃 (@chesterzoo) October 26, 2017

Sun bears apparently have very powerful jaws that can tear open trees, so it’s no surprise to see Milli here making light work of this pumpkin.

6. Galapagos tortoises

(Chester Zoo)

Slowly but surely, these Galapagos tortoises are absolutely destroying that pumpkin. Slowly, but surely.

7. Fish

(Chester Zoo)

No such destruction here from the fish – it’s just a big orange castle to them.

8. Critically endangered golden mantella frogs

(Chester Zoo)

These creatures retain the toxins from the insects they eat, so they’re poisonous.

9. Komodo dragon

(Chester Zoo)

This pumpkin is right to be scared – the Komodo dragon is the largest lizard on the planet, coming in at over two metres long.

10. Giant otter

(Chester Zoo)

And last but not least, here’s a giant otter wondering what’s inside – it’s just more pumpkin, mate!

To see what Chester Zoo is up to this Halloween, click here.