See how 10 different animals at Chester Zoo interact with their spooky pumpkin treats
We all know how humans interact with pumpkins at Halloween, but what does the animal kingdom make of the spooky winter squashes?
Fortunately, Chester Zoo are on hand to find out – apparently, giving the animals meals in unusual ways makes them explore and think, as well as making them look particularly seasonal in photographs.
Let’s see how they get on…
1. Black jaguar
Beautiful black jaguar Goshi is having the best #Halloween ever! 🎃💦 pic.twitter.com/UsKzS856T7— 🎃 Chester Zoo 🎃 (@chesterzoo) October 27, 2017
Goshi seems a big fan – to her that’s like having a PlayStation. Hours of fun.
2. Andean bear cub
This is Madidi the Andean bear cub, who, at 10 months old, is having a good old chew.
3. Sunda gharial crocodile
Yeah that pumpkin’s in trouble.
4. Atlas beetle
What a curious Atlas beetle.
5. Sun bear
Milli the sun bear just can't get enough of her honey-coated pumpkins! 🎃#NationalPumpkinDay pic.twitter.com/ITacQL94km— 🎃 Chester Zoo 🎃 (@chesterzoo) October 26, 2017
Sun bears apparently have very powerful jaws that can tear open trees, so it’s no surprise to see Milli here making light work of this pumpkin.
6. Galapagos tortoises
Slowly but surely, these Galapagos tortoises are absolutely destroying that pumpkin. Slowly, but surely.
7. Fish
No such destruction here from the fish – it’s just a big orange castle to them.
8. Critically endangered golden mantella frogs
These creatures retain the toxins from the insects they eat, so they’re poisonous.
9. Komodo dragon
This pumpkin is right to be scared – the Komodo dragon is the largest lizard on the planet, coming in at over two metres long.
10. Giant otter
And last but not least, here’s a giant otter wondering what’s inside – it’s just more pumpkin, mate!
To see what Chester Zoo is up to this Halloween, click here.
