See all the beautiful Manchester artwork being shared in tribute to the city and its victims

People have been showing their solidarity with Manchester following this week’s terror tragedy at an Ariana Grande concert through some beautiful pieces of artwork.

(Dick Vincent/PA)

Creative variations of a bee – the symbol for Manchester’s hard-working community – have been shared extensively online by people wishing to show their support for the victims and their families.

(Abi Alsop/PA)

The worker bee has been particularly popular among social media users who feel it represents the hard work of the police officers, doctors, taxi drivers and local community who have helped in the aftermath of the attack.

(Helen Hadfield/PA)

Helen Hadfield, the woman behind the illustration of the bee perched above the Manchester skyline, said: “I live in Bolton, which is quite close, and know a few people who went to the concert who are thankfully unharmed, but this is close to my heart. I wanted to create something simple but powerful.”

Adam Perry, a father who creates art using two slices of toast, said of his latest bee creation: “Like everyone who watched the horrific events unfold, I felt genuinely moved by the unity of the people of the city and the greater country.

“Hearing stories of normal people giving their time, support, money to help, it’s always amazing how the UK seems to pull together when challenged. So I just wanted to post a message of support, too.”

He added: “Everyone has a voice these days because of social media, and symbols of unity and strength help to create a sense of fight and community, and allow us an outlet for our emotions.

“Having something to share, whether it is a symbol or a message, is a great way of uniting the country and showing support.”

22 people won't go home to their families tonight.

Many of Grande’s fans, who are known as Arianators, have been sharing an image of a black ribbon modified with the addition of bunny ears like the ones worn by the pop star on her Dangerous Woman album cover.

One particularly moving drawing by freelance political cartoonist Patrick Blower appeared in the Daily Telegraph this morning.

(Patrick Blower and The Daily Telegraph)

Blower said: “I wanted something local and Lowry, as the most famous painter/chronicler of Manchester, fitted the bill. The aim is to elicit surprise in the viewer by altering the familiar and so, by painting a ‘straight’ background, I concentrated on remaking the famous Lowry stick figures as a line holding hands.

“My editor and I wanted a cartoon that both marked the immeasurable loss of many but that was also affirmative. The City/Utd fans holding hands makes this clear and a suggestion that Lowry’s Manchester with its industrious and proud community will not be defeated.”

Blower added that the cartoon has generated a lot of response but said that in the end a mere drawing is of little comfort to those who have been maimed by the attack.

Other illustrations being shared online include the symbols of hearts, the Union Jack flag and even a modified Manchester United club crest.

Eight people are now in UK custody in connection with the attack.