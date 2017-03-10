Sean Spicer wore his flag pin upside down and the internet is convinced it's a cry for help

Sean Spicer opened his daily press briefing with his American flag lapel pin upside down – and boy the internet noticed.

The White House press secretary took the podium to recap President Donald Trump’s first 50 days in office.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

But all the internet could think about was the pin…

Twitter is predictably *losing it* over Spicer's upside down flag pin. — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) March 10, 2017

i fixed ur flag pin for u sean pic.twitter.com/Y9iCnYNKny — darth™ (@darth) March 10, 2017

[Sean Spicer's flag pin is upside down]



DARK STATUE OF LIBERTY: ok, even I think that's a bit much. pic.twitter.com/LJZRNcxDmZ — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 10, 2017

Traditionally, an upside-down American flag is a sign of distress or an act of political protest so naturally, people were *concerned*…

Spicer in distress and America in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/G3ZF8ru7sz — Adam (@itsAdamJSmith) March 10, 2017

What if Sean Spicer is actually being held captive and the upside down pin was a cry for help? — Jeff Matson 🚀 (@TheJeffMatson) March 10, 2017

This is a distress signal. Is Sean Spicer being held captive? #FreeSean pic.twitter.com/Rwb3OuMp87 — Emma (@politics_n_prep) March 10, 2017

I think Spicer is calling for help people. https://t.co/CnwaKXhxWo — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) March 10, 2017

When you realize what Sean Spicer's upside down flag pin means 😱 pic.twitter.com/oLWNwuz6pA — Mike T (@majtague) March 10, 2017

Others wondered if it was subtle advertising for House Of Cards…

Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/ba1kz1yvXF — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 10, 2017

Check Sean Spicer's pin. This new House of Cards crossover is wild pic.twitter.com/8FgtM5jO6a — Husayn P. Symonds (@SymondsHP) March 10, 2017

Sean Spicer's upside down flag pin reminded me the new season of House of Cards is coming soon. Thanks, Spicey. — Elan (@ElanMaree) March 10, 2017

Spicer quickly fixed the pin when Fox News reporter John Roberts hold him his flag pin was on upside-down.

But of course, some of us have other theories…