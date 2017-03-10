Sean Spicer wore his flag pin upside down and the internet is convinced it's a cry for help

Sean Spicer opened his daily press briefing with his American flag lapel pin upside down – and boy the internet noticed.

The White House press secretary took the podium to recap President Donald Trump’s first 50 days in office.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
(Andrew Harnik/AP)

But all the internet could think about was the pin…

Traditionally, an upside-down American flag is a sign of distress or an act of political protest so naturally, people were *concerned*…

Others wondered if it was subtle advertising for House Of Cards…

Spicer quickly fixed the pin when Fox News reporter John Roberts hold him his flag pin was on upside-down.

But of course, some of us have other theories…
