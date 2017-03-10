Sean Spicer wore his flag pin upside down and the internet is convinced it's a cry for help
10/03/2017 - 21:13:33Back to Discover Home
Sean Spicer opened his daily press briefing with his American flag lapel pin upside down – and boy the internet noticed.
The White House press secretary took the podium to recap President Donald Trump’s first 50 days in office.
But all the internet could think about was the pin…
Twitter is predictably *losing it* over Spicer's upside down flag pin.— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) March 10, 2017
i fixed ur flag pin for u sean pic.twitter.com/Y9iCnYNKny— darth™ (@darth) March 10, 2017
[Sean Spicer's flag pin is upside down]— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 10, 2017
DARK STATUE OF LIBERTY: ok, even I think that's a bit much. pic.twitter.com/LJZRNcxDmZ
Traditionally, an upside-down American flag is a sign of distress or an act of political protest so naturally, people were *concerned*…
Spicer in distress and America in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/G3ZF8ru7sz— Adam (@itsAdamJSmith) March 10, 2017
What if Sean Spicer is actually being held captive and the upside down pin was a cry for help?— Jeff Matson 🚀 (@TheJeffMatson) March 10, 2017
This is a distress signal. Is Sean Spicer being held captive? #FreeSean pic.twitter.com/Rwb3OuMp87— Emma (@politics_n_prep) March 10, 2017
I think Spicer is calling for help people. https://t.co/CnwaKXhxWo— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) March 10, 2017
When you realize what Sean Spicer's upside down flag pin means 😱 pic.twitter.com/oLWNwuz6pA— Mike T (@majtague) March 10, 2017
Others wondered if it was subtle advertising for House Of Cards…
Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/ba1kz1yvXF— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 10, 2017
Check Sean Spicer's pin. This new House of Cards crossover is wild pic.twitter.com/8FgtM5jO6a— Husayn P. Symonds (@SymondsHP) March 10, 2017
Sean Spicer's upside down flag pin reminded me the new season of House of Cards is coming soon. Thanks, Spicey.— Elan (@ElanMaree) March 10, 2017
Spicer quickly fixed the pin when Fox News reporter John Roberts hold him his flag pin was on upside-down.
But of course, some of us have other theories…
Sean Spicer's flag badge is actually the right way up. The entire White House press room is upside down, including the camera— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 10, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here