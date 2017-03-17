Sean Spicer wore a green tie - which gave one video-savvy viewer a cunning plan...

Wearing green is famously not a good idea for weather reporters. Standing in front of a green screen in a dress or pair of trousers of the same colour can reveal an incoming front of high pressure in all the wrong places for the poor presenter.

It’s for that exact reason White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a big mistake in his most recent press briefing.

What happens when u wear a green tie on TV 😭 pic.twitter.com/gAohulqeck — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 16, 2017

We know it’s hilarious. Breathe.

Poor Spicer was trying to pay homage to St Patrick’s Day, but the rather brilliant mind of Jesse McLaren saw it as a golden opportunity.

McLaren’s inspired edit of Spicer’s tie – adding clips including an atomic bomb, a segment from The Shining and just more and more Spicer – has notched over 26,000 retweets and 44,000 likes.

@McJesse @KatieS the echo at the end takes this from brilliant to genius. — Eric Harr (@ericharr) March 16, 2017

Meanwhile, one plucky user wondered whether something similar might be achieved using a different colour, given Donald Trump’s fondness for a tan.

@McJesse you've just given me a fantastic idea that involves using orange as the chroma key — kent กิ sheely (@ksheely) March 16, 2017

@Omegatani @McJesse green & blue are the standard, but in After Effects you can pick anything — kent กิ sheely (@ksheely) March 17, 2017

We await that video with interest.