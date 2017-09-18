Sean Spicer makes a shocking parody appearance at the Emmys

By Amy Ryan

Sean Spicer surprised the crowd at this year's Emmys for a parody of his inauguration crowd estimations.

Mr Trump’s fired press secretary Sean Spicer came on stage to joke “this will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys – period”, in a reference to the debacle over numbers attending the president’s inauguration speech.

'This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period': Sean Spicer pokes fun at Trump inauguration claim https://t.co/R1tQ8phFcR pic.twitter.com/TqnyNqi9fD — ITV News (@itvnews) September 18, 2017

Host Stephen Colbert responded: "Wow, that really soothed my fragile ego."

"I can understand why you'd want one of these guys around," he added.

It had quite a reaction from the audience and online.

everyone's reactions when Sean Spicer came out on stage at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YflwBFSnsH — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 18, 2017

I don't wanna keep harping on this, but it's a moral failure that Sean Spicer was given an opportunity to be in on the joke.#Emmys — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer at the Emmys reminds us that in Hollywood "celebrity" is hard currency -and that's how Donald Trump became President.#Emmys2017 — Wendy Harmer (@wendy_harmer) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer on the #emmys is proof we'll pretty much give lying, mediocre white men a platform no matter what they do. — Celia (@_celia_marie_) September 18, 2017

Stephen Colbert was tackling the president from all angles, who he called the “biggest TV star of the last year” for influencing shows’ plot-lines.

And he wasn't the only one criticising the president while on stage.

Emmy presenter Lily Tomlin said: “And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

Atlanta star Donald Glover said: “I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list – he’s the reason I’m probably up here.”

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus said that the comedy series had planned on depicting a fictional president’s dismissal but decided against it.

“We did have a story-line about an impeachment, but we abandoned that because we were worried that someone else might get to it first,” she said.