Sean Spicer held an entire press conference with something stuck in his teeth

The man with (arguably) the hardest job in the world, Sean Spicer, held his daily press conference on Monday.

Covering a range of topics from Russia, to the failed passing of the Republican healthcare plan, Spicer did his best to make his boss look good.

What he didn't notice, but it seems everyone else on the internet did, is that throughout the conference, he had a big chunk of something wedged between his pearly whites.

Unfortunately for poor Spicey, the comments have not been kind.

We wonder why?

    @TheGoodGodAbove:

    Thou shalt make sure you don't have spinach in your teeth before attempting to lie through them.

    #SeanSpicer #PressBriefing

    @ADIC33:

    All I wanna know is was @seanspicer saving the extra spinach in his teeth. For a late afternoon snack. Or brushing after meals not a thing!

    @TheRickyDavila:

    Let's be very clear, Liar Sean Spicer has absolutely no credibility. He lies for a corrupt WH and it's starting to show on his teeth.

    @JodyDelBrocco:

    Somewhere, @melissamccarthy is practicing a Sean Spicer "food stuck in teeth" sketch...I'm already laughing...#PressBriefing

    @dancingspazz:

    I still think Sean Spicer is trying to escape...hence the upside flag and the salad teeth. People are trying to rescue him.

    @CHamptonGray

    Actual sentence just spoken on CNN re @seanspicer it's appropriate he would have lettuce in his teeth because...word salad

You can watch the entire press conference below.
KEYWORDS: sean spicer, trump presidency

 

By Greg Murphy

