Sean Spicer held an entire press conference with something stuck in his teeth

The man with (arguably) the hardest job in the world, Sean Spicer, held his daily press conference on Monday.

Covering a range of topics from Russia, to the failed passing of the Republican healthcare plan, Spicer did his best to make his boss look good.

What he didn't notice, but it seems everyone else on the internet did, is that throughout the conference, he had a big chunk of something wedged between his pearly whites.

Sean Spicer’s teeth are a sanctuary city for spinach. #PressBriefing pic.twitter.com/JgPelp2Qxx — Jose Antonio Ojeda (@ojedasbodega) March 27, 2017

Unfortunately for poor Spicey, the comments have not been kind.

We wonder why?

The rotting food in @PressSec Sean Spicer's teeth is distracting and makes it hard to absorb today's WH misinformation. ;^P pic.twitter.com/oPaA0ziGKN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2017

@TheGoodGodAbove: Thou shalt make sure you don't have spinach in your teeth before attempting to lie through them. #SeanSpicer #PressBriefing

I desperately want a reporter to ask Sean Spicer what he has in his teeth pic.twitter.com/hu3rRAwd6B — Alexandra (@Gallantdesigner) March 27, 2017

@ADIC33: All I wanna know is was @seanspicer saving the extra spinach in his teeth. For a late afternoon snack. Or brushing after meals not a thing!

If you look really closely, you can see a bit of Sean Spicer's lunch stuck in his teeth. #embarrassing pic.twitter.com/gyioALrlY4 — Oonagh (@Okeating) March 28, 2017

@TheRickyDavila: Let's be very clear, Liar Sean Spicer has absolutely no credibility. He lies for a corrupt WH and it's starting to show on his teeth.

Looks like Melissa McCarthy will be trading in the chewing gum for some fresh greens. #PressBriefing #SpicerTeeth pic.twitter.com/JJeZrlLzC3 — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 27, 2017

@JodyDelBrocco: Somewhere, @melissamccarthy is practicing a Sean Spicer "food stuck in teeth" sketch...I'm already laughing...#PressBriefing

BREAKING: Sean Spicer's teeth declared a Sanctuary City for rotting immigrant spinach. pic.twitter.com/kiXmuKb67n — Real Fake P0TUS (@RF_P0TUS) March 27, 2017

@dancingspazz: I still think Sean Spicer is trying to escape...hence the upside flag and the salad teeth. People are trying to rescue him.

If Sean Spicer had true friends, they would've told him that he has something in his teeth, before going on live tv pic.twitter.com/BirAs49T45 — Vanessa (@vanessa_leighs) March 27, 2017

@CHamptonGray Actual sentence just spoken on CNN re @seanspicer it's appropriate he would have lettuce in his teeth because...word salad

You can watch the entire press conference below.