Sean Spicer has become a meme after his lecturing of the press went viral

Donald Trump’s press secretary went to town on journalists gathered at the White House on Saturday, criticising what he called “deliberately false reporting” from the media.

What was his problem? Photos which showed a smaller crowd turned out to watch Trump’s 2017 inauguration compared to Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Spicer claimed this week’s crowd was the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe”.

His claims are unproven and there are photos from many angles which seem to suggest his assertions are incorrect.

This timelapse of the entire day by PBS is particularly interesting.

In addition, the New York Metro published figures about subway journeys on each day, which point towards a lower turnout.

With this in mind, Twitter users began to post hilariously untrue tweets using the hashtag #spicerfacts to ridicule Spicer’s perceived loose grip on the truth.

Some focused on the inauguration.

Others talked about Donald Trump’s many attributes and achievements.

Others went rogue, with hilarious consequences.

Not a great start to the new job, hey Sean?
