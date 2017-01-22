Sean Spicer has become a meme after his lecturing of the press went viral

Donald Trump’s press secretary went to town on journalists gathered at the White House on Saturday, criticising what he called “deliberately false reporting” from the media.

What was his problem? Photos which showed a smaller crowd turned out to watch Trump’s 2017 inauguration compared to Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Spicer claimed this week’s crowd was the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe”.

His claims are unproven and there are photos from many angles which seem to suggest his assertions are incorrect.

This timelapse of the entire day by PBS is particularly interesting.

In addition, the New York Metro published figures about subway journeys on each day, which point towards a lower turnout.

Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata — Metro (@wmata) January 20, 2017

With this in mind, Twitter users began to post hilariously untrue tweets using the hashtag #spicerfacts to ridicule Spicer’s perceived loose grip on the truth.

Some focused on the inauguration.

'The huge empty areas at the inauguration were just white sheets being carried by people to protect them from the rain.Period.' #SpicerFacts — Matt O'Brien (@MrMattOB) January 22, 2017

#SpicerFacts - Fake media fails to report half the crowd at inauguration were vampires in support of Trump who do not show up in photographs — Joe Flach (@jpflach) January 22, 2017

There were 1.5 million people at the inauguration. Just 1.25 million of them had their invisibility cloaks on.#spicerfacts pic.twitter.com/MxsRRXhcY2 — Ben Patz (@BenPatz) January 22, 2017

Others talked about Donald Trump’s many attributes and achievements.

Redbox and Netflix are just fads blockbuster is the real superpower #SpicerFacts — the antidote (@allen_lavine) January 22, 2017

Trump won the Emmy for The Apprentice. The crooked media just didn't report it. #SpicerFacts — Andy Hoover (@freedomsfriend) January 21, 2017

Trump swam the English Channel while holding Chuck Norris above the waves with one arm. #SpicerFacts — Charlie Reed (@CharlieReed2004) January 21, 2017

"You've all seen how confident and well spoken trump is. I once saw him talk a grizzly bear out of a schoolhouse." #spicerfacts — 🛌Forever (@perspectivator) January 21, 2017

"Mountain dew is the best drink ever" "the president's hands are the the size of dinner plates, like, the really big ones" #SpicerFacts — Widdle Hands Twump (@BabyhandsTwump) January 22, 2017

Others went rogue, with hilarious consequences.

Although Trump is a faster swimmer than Michael Phelps he refused an offer the US Olympic team because he didn't want wet hair.#SpicerFacts — BadgerStew (@BadgerStew) January 22, 2017

"Ringo Starr was clearly the brains behind The Beatles. Rigged media reports Lennon & McCartney. They lie. It was always Ringo. Period." pic.twitter.com/BaMfOqerXK — LightedWay (@NailButNoHammer) January 22, 2017

Nickleback has sold more records than any other band in history. Period. -- Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/4l3Hbx9cLK — Bob (@bstephen) January 22, 2017

Not a great start to the new job, hey Sean?