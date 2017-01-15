Sea lion caught in fishing gear rescued in US

A young sea lion was so happy to be rescued after getting hooked by fishing gear off Southern California, it jumped into a Coast Guard boat.

The Coast Guard said a Los Angeles-area crew on patrol pulled the sea lion free on Saturday near Newport Harbour.

Officials say after a little persuasion, the sea lion hopped aboard the boat and posed for photos.

The animal was handed to a crew from the Pacific Marine Mammal Centre, which brought the sea lion to its rescue facility.

It will be rehabilitated and eventually released back into the wild.

